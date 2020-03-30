Eden Prairie’s Rachel Withers placed fourth in the 2020 USA Archery JOAD Indoor National Championships and 12th at the 2020 USA Archery Indoor Nationals. In the process, she set a new Minnesota state record and placed in the top-30 scores of all females nationwide, including professionals.
Withers would also win the Minnesota State Shoot and set two state records.
Lastly, she tied for 8th-place at the international Vegas Shoot and finished sixth in the Scholastic 3-D Archery Vegas Invitational.
Withers is a member of Rapids Archery JOAD in Coon Rapids and is coached by Jesse Johnson and Tim Wilson.