All letters to the editor endorsing or opposing referendum questions or candidates, including letters from candidates, must be fully paid before being published. The fee is $30 for up to 250 words and $60 for up to 500 words. Letters longer than 500 will be treated as display advertising and charged display rates.
No more than two names per household. However, if paid by someone other than the author, election law stipulates the funding source must be included.
All paid letters also are subject to the policy for standard letters to the editor. The editor has final say on what counts as an endorsement letter. The last issue before Election Day 2020 will be Oct. 31. For this edition, we won’t publish attack-style letters or letters that introduce new issues. We do this in an attempt to allow an opportunity to address late-breaking issues.
Endorsement letters are generally due by 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication in the following Saturday newspaper.