Down two games, Chanhassen volleyball battled back, taking Moorhead to five games in a 3-2 loss at the Breakdown Side Out Classic at Edina High School on Aug. 24.
Game scores were 25-18, 25-20, 23-25, 15-25, 15-13.
Katie Paine had 15 kills and seven digs with Lauren Snader (seven), Hannah Paine (six), Mary Cate Ziembiec (six), and MacKenzie Steding (five) other offensive leaders.
Setter Annabelle Nordmeyer finished with 38 assists and three aces with Hannah Paine and Madison Ellman adding three and two points, respectively, from the service line.
Ellman and Hannah Paine were defensive leaders with 23 and 14 digs.
Chanhassen is at Eagan at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.
GIRLS TENNIS
High school athletics is more than about wins and losses. That’s why Jim Mason schedules an annual trip to Fairmont. Tennis, team bonding and of course, Jake’s Pizza.
The trip to St. James on Aug. 23 replacing the early-season bus ride to Hibbing, Chanhassen, without top singles player Lauren Spear, lost matches by 6-1 scores to St. James, Fairmont and Hutchinson.
Bella Plath and Ellie Rathban, down a set, won a thrilling tie-breaker in extra points at second doubles for the Storm versus St. James. The score was 4-6, 7-5, 11-9.
Senior Josie Hartman won her first varsity match, teaming with Savannah George at first doubles in a dual with Fairmont, a 6-2, 7-6 victory. The Storm duo closed out the match in a set tie-breaker, 9-7.
Natasha Gauerke also won a set for Chanhassen at second singles in a 4-6, 7-6, 10-7 loss.
Versus Hutchinson, Sam Von Rentzall scored a 6-4, 6-3 decision at third singles for Chanhassen. Alaina Gerding played her fourth singles match to three sets, a 6-3, 5-7, 10-5 loss.
Nine of 12 players making their varsity debuts, Chanhassen pulled out a grueling 3-hour match in a 4-3 decision over host Belle Plaine on Aug. 22.
Plath and Rathban clinched the win with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 decision at second doubles for the Storm.
Von Rentzell (6-2, 6-7, 6-0) and Gerding (4-6, 6-4, 6-2) each won deciding third sets at three and four singles for Chanhassen.
Megan Miller and Sara Thomas also scored a 6-2, 6-1 victory at third doubles. Miller was one of three seniors in the line-up along with Emma Oyen and Hartman.
Gauerke won the first set at third singles for Chanhassen, falling 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.