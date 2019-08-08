It may be early August but the high school fall sports season will kickoff on Monday with practice for all of the fall sports in Shakopee.
If you are interested in playing a fall sport for the Sabers, be ready to go on Monday.
To be able to step on a field to practice, the Minnesota State High School League and the Shakopee activities department requires you to do a few things before you can join the team.
To register for Shakopee fall sports, registration may be done online through the online registration link. All online forms must be completed and submitted to the High School Activities Office before a student is eligible for practice.
To become eligible for any co-curricular activity, the following procedures should be completed, according to the Shakopee activities website:
- A sport physical exam is required by the Minnesota State High School League every three years. Once turned in, it is kept on file in the Activities Office until expiration. (Regardless of the exact date of the exam, it is SHS policy that all physicals expire on June 30 of the third school year.) MSHSL Physical Examination forms are available at most clinics or at the junior high or high school offices and websites. Pay special attention that the doctor completes the form along with a signature and date of the exam. Please note that incoming seventh graders need a new sports physical for this year. Physicals done before Jan. 1, 2016 preceding the seventh grade year are not acceptable unless they competed as a sixth grade wrestler or tennis player. You will need a properly completed, current physical on file in the activities office before being cleared for practice.
- At the beginning of each new sports season, registration must be completed online. The online registration system allows you to create a log in and keep the information on file.
- The online registration system covers the Emergency Medical Form, the Permission, Acknowledgement and Insurance Waiver, the MSHSL Eligibility Statement, and the Annual MSHSL Sports Health Questionnaire. These forms must be completed online and submitted by all those planning on participating in band, choir, drama, math league, speech, student council, youth-in-government, athletics, and cheerleading.
A fee of $150 is charged for all athletic activities. There is a $450 per student yearly limit and a $600 family limit per year. The family limit includes grades 7-12 inclusive and only includes school year activity fees.
When the online registration is submitted and the physical exam is turned in to the Activities Office, the student is placed on the eligibility list for that particular program. Each program coach/advisor then receives a copy of the eligibility list — if a student’s name is not listed on the eligibility list, they will not be allowed to practice or participate. All information will be placed on file in the Activities Office. Each time a student goes out for an activity, he/she must go through the Activities Office to confirm their eligibility and verify that all registration is complete.
For more information, contact the activities office at 952-496-5171 or email at mhanson@shakopee.k12.mn.us.
Start of practice
Each sport will begin practice on Monday but each head coach sets up the schedule for tryouts and/or practice.
Each athlete should check with the head coach or check each team's website at https://www.shakopeesabers.com/ for the upcoming practice/tryout and season schedule.
All of Shakopee's fall sports teams have the same head coach back for this season except the Sabers girls swim and dive team which welcomes Jenny Carlson as its new head coach. Carlson was an assistant coach with the team last season.
Teams usually practice for two weeks before they start playing games.
Here is the first scheduled game for Shakopee fall sports teams:
- Girls tennis vs. Eagan, Thursday, Aug. 22
- Boys Soccer vs. Minnehaha Academy, Thursday, Aug. 22
- Volleyball vs. Chaska, Saturday, Aug. 24
- Girls Soccer vs. Chanhassen, Tuesday, Aug. 27
- Girl Swim and Dive vs. Eagan, Thursday, Aug. 29
- Football vs. Eagan, Thursday, Aug. 29
- Cross Country at Rosemount Invite, Friday, Aug. 20