Chaska Area Fishing With Friends holds a Family Fishing Academy 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at Firemen's Park in downtown Chaska.
The academy is designed for youth ages 6 to 12 and their parents. Participants will learn about fish species and their environment; how to tie fishing knots; how to cast a lure; and other fishing skills.
Upon completing learning stations, each registered child will receive a new rod and reel, according to a press release.
The event costs $10 and preregistration, at www.cafwf.com, is required. Email info@cafwf.com for more information.
The event is limited to 60 children (15 registered attendees per time slot). The group will be practicing social distancing and recommended guidelines for safety. Masks are required.