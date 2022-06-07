Family of Christ Lutheran Church in Chanhassen hosts its second annual “Summer of Joy” on Wednesday evenings, June 15 through Aug. 3.
Each Wednesday evening will feature a different food truck, dinner music, a concert or worship, outdoor games, pick-up-pickleball, gaga ball and trivia. The public is invited.
Food is served beginning at 5:30 p.m. Special guest artists will be featured at an outdoor amphitheater on three dates: “Going to the Sun” along with Brian Larson on June 15; magician Brian Richards on July 20; and local favorite “The Tuxedo Band” on Aug. 3. The other dates will feature outdoor worship with communion.
Family of Christ Lutheran Church is located at 2020 Coulter Blvd. in Chanhassen. A complete schedule and details can be found at www.familyofchristonline.org/SOJ.