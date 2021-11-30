The farmers market in Carver was successful, according to a vendor survey report, but the location is expected to change next season.
Of nine vendors who answered a survey from the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce, eight felt it was successful.
While four of the respondents indicated they enjoyed the people the most, four said they least enjoyed the location and two felt there were not enough customers, according to the survey results.
“We’re planning to have it again next year. There likely will be a new location,” said Autumn Kaye, the chamber’s market manager. “Vendors and community members have been requesting other spaces.”
Kaye said the new location has not been determined, but indicated officials from the city of Carver and chamber will make the decision.
This past season’s market was held at the ice rink at Community Park, but was hampered by road reconstruction along Jonathan Carver Parkway.
Kaye said downtown Carver, near Gazebo Park, and the parking lot of SouthWest Transit were two of the higher ranking possibilities for relocating the market.
The market was held on Tuesdays, from 3-6 p.m. The majority of survey respondents favored the same time frame, running mid-June through mid-September.