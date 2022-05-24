With the arrival of warmer weather and the turn from spring to summer on the horizon, farmers markets are preparing for another season in Scott and Carver counties.
Farmers markets in several communities will open in June and July, so market managers Autumn Kaye and Heather Proskey are busy preparing for another busy summer.
Kaye manages and promotes the Victoria, Carver and downtown Chaska markets on behalf of the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce. She said those markets will have anywhere from 15-30 vendors and as many as 600 customers each week.
What Kaye loves most about her work, however, is not what is being sold, but who is doing the selling.
“I love having the opportunity to help local farmers and artisans get out in the community, meet people, network, and sell their products,” Kaye said. “It's a rewarding feeling.”
Proskey manages the downtown Shakopee farmers market for the Shakopee Chamber and Visitors Bureau and has done so since 2018. “I love the community spirit," she said. "Our downtown businesses are so excited that we’re doing this again. The energy and excitement is exuberant.”
Various products
Rusch Farms, located about five miles west of Hutchinson, has been one of the regular vendors in Chaska and Victoria.
Wayne and Cindy Rusch sell a wide variety of products, including pickles, baked goods and 35-40 types of jams and jellies. The farm is a full-cycle honey producer, meaning they raise bees and extract and sell honey. The couple also splits up the bees to pollinate different products like pumpkins, apples and cucumbers.
“It seems like everyone is interested in bees now; I spend half my time at markets talking about bees,” Wayne said. “It’s great meeting people and talking about products. It’s always fun when you get people who come in weekly to get a certain product.”
Another vendor that has spent time in the area is Veterans Farming Initiative in Montrose, which is run by Char’reise and Tom Norris, disabled veterans who wanted to combine their interests in healthy foods and helping veterans in need.
Their goals are to help veterans and their families who are struggling with food insecurity and to also get them interested in agriculture. Like Kaye, Char’reise Norris said she loves attending different markets because of the people she serves.
“I’ve been humbled by people that actually care about you and what you are doing," she said. "There have been days where I’m not feeling as excited to be at the market, but then I’ll have a customer who will lighten up my day and make it feel like I’m doing good things.”
Live music
The quaint farmers market in Shakopee will be paired this summer with the popular local concert series Rhythm on the Rails.
The Chaska farmers market, meanwhile, is set to have live music throughout the season, too. Vinny Rose will perform June 29, followed by Chad Edwards on July 20 and Matt Haefner on Aug. 10.