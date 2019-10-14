Just days away from seeding the wide open Section 2AAA Tournament, Minnetonka volleyball made a statement at the 31-team St. Michael-Albertville Midwest Fall Classic.
The Skippers went 5-0 without losing a set, defeating No. 3 Wayzata in the championship match 25-22, 26-24.
Minnetonka, ranked No. 7, has a record of 22-5, tied for the third-most wins in Class AAA.
The Skippers also beat Robbinsdale Armstrong (25-21, 25-16), Elk River (25-17, 25-20), defending Class AA champion North Branch (25-20, 25-20), and ninth-ranked Champlin park (25-12, 25-20).
It was the third tournament championship title, a record of 15-0 in invitationals in Eden Prairie, Chanhassen and St. Michael-Albertville.
TRUE TEAM EFFORT
The 100-yard butterfly Minnetonka team record stood for all of nine days.
Abby Kapeller, who swam a time of 55.48 in an Oct. 3 meet against Wayzata, was one second faster at the Section 2AA True Team Meet Oct. 12 at Hidden Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake.
Her time of 54.45 seconds set both a varsity record and pool record. A pool once U.S. swimmer Regan Smith and two-time state champion Zoe Avestruz went stroke for stroke in a section championship swim.
A four-team roster, Minnetonka edged Eden Prairie 776-647. Prior Lake (440) and Shakopee (175) were third and fourth.
The Skippers won nine of 11 swimming races, claiming the top three positions four times including the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Penelope Helm (52.96), Addie Diaz (53.44) and Tori Sigfrid (54.25) swept the 100-yard freestyle with Maija Kangas (1:53.74), Audrey Soetanto (1:57.88) and Ashley Frankwitz (1:58.23) posting the three fastest 200-yard freestyle times.
Kangas added a second win in the 500-yard freestyle (5:02.80) followed by Erica Weeks (5:20.16) in third place.
Kapeller was joined by Frankwitz (58.85) and Ellery Kitt (59.07) in first through third in the butterfly event.
Jojo Jorgenson was the race winner in the 200 individual medley (2:06.59) followed by Penelope Helm (2:10.34) with Jorgenson first to the wall in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:05.87.
Other top-three finishes came from Diaz in the 100-yard backstroke (59.71) and Ellie Muench in the 50-yard freestyle (25.09).
Minnetonka competes in the True Team State event at the University of Minnesota Oct. 19.
CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON
Eden Prairie the runaway champion in the boys Lake Conference Championships at Gale Woods Farm Oct. 10, the battle for second place was tight.
A five-point gap between second and fourth places, Minnetonka, ranked No. 11 in the latest polls, prevailed, a score of 90.
No. 8 Hopkins was one point back at 91 followed by unranked Wayzata at 95. Edina, No. 5 in the state, was sixth in the standings with a score of 111.
Eden Prairie claimed the boys title with four runners in the top-eight with 38 points.
Max Lauerman, Minnetonka senior, was second overall in a season-best time of 16:07.6. Wayzata’s Shuayb Hussein crossed the finish line in first place at 16:04.4.
Reese Thompson (16:48.5) and Harry Koeppen (17:00.5) were 11th and 17th for the Skippers with Josh Koehnen in 28th in 17:31.9.
Edina and Wayzata, ranked No. 2 and 3 in Class AA, went 1-2 in the girls standings with scores of 48 and 53. Minnetonka was third with 75 points.
Kate LeBlanc rounded out the top 10 for the Skippers in a time of 19:20.2. Teammate Ella Graham was one spot back in 19:25.6 with Anna Cherian (19:30.3) and Elizabeth Weider (19:38.5) also in the top 20.
Abbey Nechanicky of Wayzata won the meet by 16 seconds in 18:09. The freshman is ranked No. 2 in state.
The Section 6AA Meet is back at Gale Woods Farm on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The girls begin at 3:45 p.m. with the boys at 4:15 p.m.