Clay Kucera loves being on the golf course. He just has this kind of love/hate relationship with it.
Some days it all comes together, like July 16, when the Chaska High School graduate posted a six-under par score of 66 at the 116th Minnesota Golf Association State Amateur Championship.
Some days it can all fall apart. It’s happened too often to Kucera through the years, costing him chances at the big title.
A three-stroke lead over defending champion Van Holmgren and Andrew Israelson, Kucera did what he needed to capture the title at Somerby Golf Club in Byron.
“I’ve put myself in that situation a couple times this past season in college. That’s what I took away from those experiences, being able to follow up in the next round. I’ve never been able to finish off something like this, so it was special,” Kucera said.
Kucera shot rounds of 71, 66 and 72 to claim the title by a single stroke over Israelson and Holmgren with a 209.
Three strokes back after the first 18 holes, Kucera made a statement on Day 2, shooting a tournament tie-best 66 in the middle round. The bear was poked a bit.
“I had four early birdies, got a couple more on that backside before I was called off for a rain delay after I hit my tee shot on 18, which was my ninth hole of the day. I hit a 3-iron from 235 yards out when we resumed. I had a good eagle look, made birdie, and all of a sudden I made the turn at 29,” Kucera said of the seven-under par score.
Kucera added a birdie on his 10th hole, reaching his final hole with a chance at tying or breaking the course record of 64.
“I wasn’t happy to leave with a double (bogey). Maybe lost a little focus. I needed a par to tie the course record. That was unfortunate,” Kucera said.
Still, the 66, matched by Ben Sigel of Deephaven and Red Wing’s Cecil Belisle on the final day for the best round of the tournament, left him three shots up on the field.
With only four players in the field under par into the final 18 holes, Kucera never once looked at live scoring on his phone. He knew the winner was coming from his group.
“It was a good race between us three. I gave a shot back early on to tighten, but I tried to stay patient, take one shot at a time,” he said.
A 30-foot eagle putt on the 15th followed by a pair of up-and-downs on 16 and 17 gave Kucera a two-stroke lead into the final hole. A par putt won him the championship, the first golfer to win the title since 2004 as a tournament alternate.
It was his first major state championship. He was sixth at Class AAA State in 2016.
After six years of varsity golf in high school, Kucera spent a year at the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California before transferring to Iowa Western Community College this past year.
He broke a program record by shooting 64 at the Klocke Family Classic to notch a top-10 finish.
Now, Kucera is headed to Colorado State University-Pueblo for his junior and senior seasons.
“We’re pretty well ranked, and we have some good recruits. We’re hoping to jump up in the rankings, make it through regions and go and compete for another national title,” Kucera said.
Sigel tied for fourth place with a three-round score of 214 with Lincoln Johnson in 11th at 217.
Other local players to make the cut were Chanhassen’s Gunnar Broin (221), Chaska’s Jon DuToit (221), and Chaska’s Dawson Wills (223).
“I’ve been frustrated over the years because I show up at these big MGA events and I shoot a score here or there, but I haven’t been able to really show my ability on the big stage,” Kucera said.
“The other week, I was playing Hazeltine with my friend. We played nine holes after caddying. I played almost flawless golf from the tips (longest tee box) and my buddy says, ‘Why can’t you do this in tournaments?’ I tell him, buddy, I know. But after this win, I feel like if I can stay patient, bloom late, who knows where this can take me. I know it’s been a frustrating process, seeing my buddies reach these different levels, but I’ve been enjoying my time, developing as a golfer, and I’m excited about what’s next in Colorado,” Kucera said.
MINNESOTA STATE OPEN
With the win, Kucera earned a spot in the Minnesota State Open July 19-21 at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove.
With former Chaska teammate Lincoln Johnson on the bag, Kucera shot a 74 in the first round, making the cut, playing the next two rounds in 73 and 76 strokes to tie for 58th place in 223 strokes.
Brady Madsen won the 102nd State Open with a score of 203.
Broin, who had the best round of the tournament with a 64, one stroke off his 63 at Pioneer Creek in the spring, was the local top finisher in 10th place at 213.
Wills tied for 36th place with identical scores of 73 in all three rounds.
U.S. AMATEURS
A year after playing in the U.S. Amateurs at Pebble Creek in California, Sigel, a former state champion at Minnetonka, is back in the 2019 field at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club in North Carolina.
Sigel shot a 67 over the final 18 holes of a sectional qualifier at Dacotah Ridge in Morton, winning the event July 22 by a single stroke over fellow state champions Derek Hitchner (Blake School) and Holmgren (Wayzata).
Sigel played even-par over the first 18 holes of the day Monday.
Chaska’s Davis Johnson (82-71), Victoria’s Ben Hicks (74-75), Shorewood’s Jacob Pedersen (81-72), and Wills (76-78) were among the area’s top other players.
JUNIORS CHAMPS
Three Chanhassen High School golfers posted victories at the 28th annual Twin Cities Junior Championship July 22 at Victory Links in Blaine.
Carding a pair of late birdies Monday, Nicholas Kauffman carded a 1-under par 70 to earn a one-stroke victory over Caden Pratt. The soon-to-be senior at Chanhassen High School collected his third amateur victory after earning a pair of wins on the Minnesota PGA Junior Circuit.
Chaska’s Boede Guza tied for fifth place with a round of 75.
In the Boys’ 13-15 Division, Chanhassen’s Danny Renner posted a 5-under 66 to earn a six-stroke victory over Carter Spalding.
Madi Hicks, a part of the Class AAA team champions from Chanhassen High School this past June, posted a 1-under par 70 Monday to earn a six-stroke victory over Jaycee Rhodes to win the 17th Twin Cities Junior Championship.
It’s the second victory at the event for Hicks, who won the Girls’ 13-15 Division a year ago with a round of 9-over par 80.
Hicks, Courtney Wedin, Tricia Hemann, and Chanhassen alumni Alissa Carlson started play Tuesday at the Minnesota Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship at Town & Country Club in St. Paul.