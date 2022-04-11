The nonprofit Beyond New Beginning recently announced that it hired Molly Koivumaki as its first executive director.
Beyond New Beginnings (BNB) supports young mothers and their children as they gain independence in safe, stable homes while being actively involved in the New Beginnings High School Program, post-secondary education and/or employment, according to a press release. Its first facility in Chaska serves four families.
Koivumaki worked in affordable housing and social services for the city of Eden Prairie until her retirement in 2018. The position “taught me that housing stability is the absolute foundation necessary for families to thrive," Koivumaki stated.
Koivumaki has lived in Chaska for 23 years; she and her husband Fred have one adult son.
Koivumaki participates in a number of community activities. She is a Carver County Community Development Authority commissioner and is board chair for PROP, a food shelf and emergency services provider that serves Eden Prairie and Chanhassen. She is also a member of the League of Women Voters of Eastern Carver County.
When asked why she was interested in the executive director position, Koivumaki said “the BNB mission, to support and nurture young moms and their children by providing stable housing and support immediately resonated with me, and I knew I had the background and experience to help grow the program.”
“We are delighted to have a professional of Molly’s caliber to lead BNB in growing its service capacity," stated Board Chair Russell St. John. "We know that more families need support in their journey to independent living. "Molly understands the critical need for supportive housing. She brings passion and energy to rally community engagement.”