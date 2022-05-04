First half property taxes are due on Monday, May 16.
Although the Scott County Government Center is open, note if you come to the building you may need to add your name to a standby list. Walk-in availability is limited due to space constraints and customers are served on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to a Scott County Press release.
Other options to pay taxes include:
Mail: All payments must be postmarked on or before May 16 to be considered on time.
Outdoor Drop Box: Located in circular driveway off Atwood St between 4th and 5th Ave. The secure drop box is right next to the USPS mailbox and is checked multiple times a day.
Curbside Drop off: Available Friday May 13 and Monday May 16, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The tax tent is located on the south side of the campus in the parking lot off 5th Avenue between Holmes and Fuller Street.
Scott County Libraries: Available May 1-16 at the drop box located inside the library. Check your local branch for hours.
Online: www.scottcountymn.gov/ and select "Pay Property Tax" button.
FEES
There are fees charged by the processor that depend on how you choose to pay:
- E-check: $1.50 per transaction
- Credit/Debit Cards: 2.3% of the transaction amount