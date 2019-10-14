Since Chaska’s return to Class AA in 2013, playoff girls soccer hasn’t been kind to the Hawks.
Nineteen goals allowed, zero scored, in six first-round losses.
Entering the 2019 post-season winners of four straight, three by shutout, Chaska believed it could snap that playoff losing streak. The first 40 minutes Oct. 8, holding host Shakopee off the scoreboard, just furthered that belief.
“We felt like, we have a really good chance to win this game. It came down to putting the ball in the back of the net. Even just one goal to keep us going,” Chaska’s Ky Florek, one of three seniors on the roster, said.
Confidence grew as Hawks senior Alex Peterson scored on a blast from 18 yards out, a shot that bent into the top corner, giving Chaska the lead for good in the Section 2AA quarterfinals.
The 1-0 victory was the first post-season win since Oct. 9, 2012, a 3-0 victory over Breck School while in Class A. That Chaska team featured senior Nicolette Peterson. Her younger sister, Alex, advanced the Hawks seven years later.
“I kind of get nervous when we score so early, you almost pack it in, get so defensive with the lead. But it was relieving knowing we got that first goal. We were able to focus on doing whatever it took to clear the ball,” Florek said.
“I’m just overjoyed right now. Not exactly sure how to describe what this means. It’s pretty amazing,” Florek added.
The winning goal started with a long boot from goaltender Jenna Williams, forward Sammie Ramboldt controlling the ball at midfield. Her pass to Jordan LeRoy on the left side was kept alive through two Shakopee defenders.
Peterson sat in space in the middle of the field, taking LeRoy’s pass and firing a shot into the net exactly three minutes into the second half.
“It was an amazing shot,” Florek said.
Chaska turned away every Shakopee attempt the rest of the way, strong play from LeRoy and Carly Glassberg. The defensive unit also included Florek, Abby Neisen, Ellie Harmon, and Abby Rogers.
“We have a strong defensive unit. It’s still pretty young, a lot of juniors. I’m excited to see them be even better next year. I really felt after we got that goal we had it. The way we’ve played late in the season. Our defense has been strong, our midfield has been strong. I knew we could hold the lead,” Florek said.
Chaska head coach Steve Vuolo freely subbed in and out all 16 players on the varsity roster, keeping the Hawks a bit fresher to close out the victory.
“Fresher legs helped a lot, plus it wastes a little time. Gives you a few seconds to catch your breath. We have such a deep bench and that showed in tonight’s match,” Florek said.
Chaska played No. 2 seed Minnetonka tough in the semifinals, a second straight 2-0 loss to the Skippers in the post-season on Oct. 10.
Catherine Moore scored twice in the second half for Minnetonka. The Skippers outshot the Hawks 13-0 for the match.
Chaska finished with a 9-6-2 record; the most wins in a season since 2013.
SCORE DOESN’T
REFLECT EFFORT
The Chaska boys team played its best 40 minutes of soccer Oct. 8, playing top-10 Minnetonka to a scoreless game.
To Hawks junior Josh Wackerfuss, Chaska was the better team.
Even after Niko Scheibal put Minnetonka ahead, a header goal in the box, Chaska was just inches from tying the game on a shot that hit the crossbar and went straight down.
Chaska head coach Michael O’Reilly was convinced with how the netting shook the ball was in.
“At the beginning of the season, our only defender back was Kyler (Kemis) and we got new people back there. Cameron (Walle), Chris (Campos), Angel (Estrada), they were really new to varsity, and I think late in the season they began to really click. Our defense game us a chance to win late in the season,” Wackerfuss said.
Minnetonka, though, battle tested, its lone two losses coming in one-goal defeats to top-ranked Edina, prevailed, a 4-0 decision.
The Skippers got three goals over the final 7:30 of the game.
“The scoreboard didn’t reflect the end result. After they got that first goal we pushed up and they were able to flood through, score a few more goals. I thought we outplayed them in the first half, one of our best halves of the season. We defended as a team, not as individuals,” Wackerfuss said.
Schiebal, described as “the best player in the state in the box” by Minnetonka head coach Mike Rogers, continued his dominance upfront since the move following a broken nose.
Schiebal elevated over the Chaska defense for the eventual winning goal before adding a breakaway tally in the closing minutes.
Pedro Ce, a late-season addition to the varsity roster, also scored twice, including a poor-angle shot for an insurance goal at 2-0.
“We played Minnetonka the first game of the season and I don’t think we played too good,” Wackerfuss said of the 3-0 opener defeat. “I think the growth of our team, it was really good, and it showed tonight.”
Chaska has 15 players back on varsity next season including top scorers Ethan Ducklow and Danny Zewou as well as goaltender Carson Youngman and Wackerfuss in the midfield.
The experience received in the 4-10-1 season should pay dividends in 2020.
“I think next year we’re going to shock some people. We had a huge senior class last year and this year we played with a lot of juniors, a lot of guys that will be back as seniors. I feel like we’re going to have a great year next year,” Wackerfuss said.