Snapping a four-match winless streak to start the season, Chaska improved to 1-1 in the Metro West Conference in a 5-2 road decision at St. Louis Park Sept. 10.
Adjusting the line-up a bit, Noelle Slezak teamed with fellow senior Izzy Lahl at first doubles to win 6-2, 7-6.
Regan Engeman and Abby Nelson at third doubles pulled out a 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 victory at third doubles for a key point for the Hawks.
Ireland Altenburg (6-2, 6-3), Ellen Adams (6-2, 6-3) and Reese Williams, who won her first varsity match in a 6-1, 6-0 score, earned the first three team points for Chaska.
Megan Thibodeau and Paige Whalen also won a set at second doubles for Chaska.
The Hawks host Chanhassen at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.
NO. 1 VS NO. 2
The state’s top two runners went feet-for-feet Sept. 14 at the Metro Invite at Round Lake Park in Eden Prairie.
Oliver Paleen of St. Paul Highland Park edged Chanhassen’s Nick Scheller by less than two seconds for the victory. Scheller, a winner in his first meet, ran a time of 16:07.3.
Ben Scheller was the second runner for the Storm with Zach Long out, finishing in 17:13.4 for 21st place.
Chaska, with a score of 231, had a third straight top-30 finish from Ethan Leonard, his time of 17:14.2 good for 23rd place.
Nolan Sutter was also 41st in 17:51.2 in the 5K race.
Tyler Scherbing (18:47), Dylan Austad (18:47.2) and Andrew Grover (19:38.5) ran in the top-five positions for the Hawks.
Chanhassen’s Meghan Pierson ran seventh in the girls varsity race, a time of 19:42. The Storm were seventh of nine teams with 169 points.
Eighth grader Gabrielle Bjugan was first across the line for Chaska for the first time, a 43rd-place finish of 22:05.7.
Kate Perrill was 47th in 22:33 followed by Lillie Powell (23:06) and Ella Long (23:39). Chaska had a team total of 251 for ninth place.
2-0 IN METRO WEST CONFERENCE
Chaska won just four events, but the depth of the Hawks, scoring three of the top-four positions in most races, helped them prevail in a 102-83 win over Benilde-St. Margaret Sept. 12 at St. Louis Park Junior High.
Victories from Kailey Pederson in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.81) and Kiana Tardia in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.89) were part of a 22-point stretch that saw the Hawks clinch the victory.
Lindsay Smutka and Serena Urevig tied for third in the backstroke in 1:05.30, while Ellanor Marti and Emma Thompson, both juniors, placed third and fourth in the breaststroke in times of 1:17.72 and 1:20.49.
Pederson, Gretta Hansen, Ava Kallop, and Smutka combined for a win in the opening event, the 200-yard medley relay, in 1:55.63.
Pederson in the 200-yard freestyle (2:04.24), Hansen in the 200 individual medley (2:17.22) and Payton Fogarty in the 50-yard freestyle (26.95) all had runner-up finishes as Chaska led 33-29 into the diving break.
Autumn Hepola, Ella Thompson and Marci Nelson finished second through fourth in diving to up the advantage to seven points.
Big swims came from Kallop in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.97), Smutka in the 100-yard freestyle (56.35) and the 500-yard freestyle group of Brooke Freeman (5:39.05), Eliza Prescher (5:45.89) and Elise McCaghy (6:00.53) to aid Chaska in the win.
Chaska was coming off a 93-82 win over St. Louis Park, winning nine of 12 events at Pioneer Ridge Middle School Sept. 10.
Pederson was victorious in two events, the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.69) and 200-yard freestyle (2:02.24).
Pederson was joined by Tardia, Hansen and Smutka in the opening race, the 200-yard medley relay, in 1:55.90.
Next up is the Maroon and Gold Invite at the University of Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 21.