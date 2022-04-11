Twenty-six members of the Chaska High School speech team traveled to Mankato West High School on Saturday for the 2AA Section Speech Tournament. The top three competitors in each of the 13 speech categories advance to the MSHSL State Speech tournament on Friday, April 22.
A special mention goes out to six of the Chaska team members. In the Poetry Interpretation category, five of the six students advancing to the final round were from the Chaska Speech team, with three of those five advancing to the state tournament, according to a news release. In addition, Anna Holk, qualifying for state in the discussion category, also qualified for the state tournament which was held virtually in 2021.
Students advancing to the Sections final rounds and not advancing to the state tournament include: Catie Kim, Poetry Interpretation; Edward Kent, Creative Expression; Ena Dirks, Prose Interpretation; Gavyn Soderstrom, Storytelling. Gigi Yakes, Extemporaneous Speaking; Katelyn Ellinger, Creative Expression; Maddy Siekmann, Humorous Interpretation; and Tiara Grafton, Poetry Interpretation.
Students advancing to the MSHSL State Speech tournament include Anna Holk, Discussion; Halle Browning, 3rd in Great Speeches; Joelle Sihombing, Poetry Interpretation; Olivia Spannbauer, Poetry Interpretation; and Suad Muhumed, Poetry Interpretation.
The Chaska Speech team placed 3rd out of 11 teams in this sub-section tournament. The team has had a successful season and is already making plans for the 2023 season, according to a news release.