CHASKA — A former Waconia wrestling coach and his wife were sentenced in Carver County District Court for their role in providing prescription medication to an athlete.
Kelly Wagener on June 26 pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting distribution of a legend drug, a misdemeanor, according to court documents. A legend drug is one that can only be dispensed under federal law with a prescription of a licensed practitioner.
Wagener will be on probation for one year and was ordered to write a letter of apology to the victim and wrestling team and complete 40 hours of community service. He’s prohibited from coaching and having a position of authority over minors.
His wife, Jonie Wagener, also pleaded guilty, according to court officials. She is convicted with unlawful distribution of a legend drug, a misdemeanor.
She will also be on probation for one year and received the same orders.
“The Waconia School Board accepted Kelly Wagener’s resignation earlier this year and he will no longer be coaching for Waconia schools,” a Waconia schools spokesperson wrote in an email. “Nick Hackman has been named the varsity wrestling coach for the upcoming season.”
Authorities received a student maltreatment report from the Minnesota Department of Education in March 2019. The report stated an employee gave a 17-year-old medication without a prescription, according to the criminal complaint.
Kelly Wagener was the co-head coach for the Waconia High School wrestling team.
The student athlete told a detective he had previously noticed a rash on his neck. The boy was diagnosed with impetigo, a contagious skin infection, after visiting a Target Minute Clinic. The rash didn’t improve after several days and use of a topical cream.
Wagener sent a message to the student to go to his house after practice to get something that would help it go away, according to the complaint.
Jonie Wagener gave the student a bag with white pills and said to take one pill in the morning and one at night and to drink plenty of water because the pills could cause kidney damage, according to the complaint. The student took the medication as directed and gave the rest to the detective. The pills were Acyclovir, which is used to treat herpes infections.
When a search warrant was executed at the Wagener household, Jonie Wagener gave Detective Gerber a prescription bottle for Acyclovir, which was prescribed to her, according to the complaint.
Wrestling and football are the sports with the most disease outbreaks from skin-to-skin contact, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. A communicable skin disease can prevent an athlete from competing in wrestling, per Minnesota State High School League guidelines.