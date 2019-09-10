The Community Foundation for Carver County is hosting an event about the Cologne Community Fund from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at Modern Design Cabinetry, 209 Paul Ave. S., Cologne.
“The purpose of the community gathering is to bring people together to learn and share with business owners, government officials, nonprofits and other citizens about the current happenings of the community and how we can all work together to make the Cologne community a great place to live, learn, work and play,” according to a press release.
Modern Design will also offer tours of its new plant and demonstrate some of the machines used to make products. Other Cologne area business will have tables displaying their products and job opportunities.
Desserts will be served. Cash bar available by the Cologne Lions Club.
More info at www.communitygiving.org/cfcc/events, or contact Roger Storms at 612-618-8365.