The Jordan City Council is reviewing four design options for the sunset water tower.
The tower, visible from Highway 169, is due for a new paint job that will help prevent corrosion of its steel frame. Based on previous discussions, the council wants a professional design with a trees and waterfall logo similar to that on the water tower on Corporate Drive.
All the options have a light color for the background.
The pubic will have a chance to weigh in on the options before the council makes its final decision in September or October. The council hopes to approve bidding documents in November, with bids taken by the city from December to January.