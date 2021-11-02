Children had a few opportunities to trick-or-treat in Jordan, beginning with the Jordan Business to Business Trick or Treating Event on Friday afternoon.
Dozens of businesses participated in the event, which drew crowds of trick-or-treaters to local shops.
Two of those trick-or-treaters were Heather Willems' children Hazel and Arthur, dressed as a witch and her cat.
"They both had a great time trick or treating downtown, and it was the perfect practice for a fun and successful night of trick or treating Sunday," Willems reported.