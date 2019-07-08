Chaska girls soccer staff and players are running a camp for fourth through eighth graders the week of Aug. 19. Camp time is 8:45 to 10:45 a.m. The perfect tune-up opportunity for the fall season.
The camp culminates with all the campers invited to be on-field guests for warm-ups and halftime at the opening varsity Chaska game on August 25 vs. Minneapolis South.
The direct link for registration is https://district112.ce.eleyo.com/course/5287/summer-2019/jr-hawks-soccer-camp.
The cost is $75 and includes a T-shirt. The location is the Chaska Middle School turf field. Bring a soccer ball, cleats, shin guards, and an attitude to have a blast.