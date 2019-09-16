Chanhassen totaled 15 top-five finishes at the Edina Invitational at Southview Middle School on Sept. 14.
Sophie Macy recorded a pair of victories in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:09.28 and the 200 individual medley in 2:11.32.
Chanhassen was right behind No. 1 Edina in all three relays, the 200 medley team of Macy, Lulu Franke, Sophia Becker, and Zoe Thoma combining for a time of 1:57.84.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Thoma, Allie Santini, Chloe Zeller, and Daisy Lang hit the wall in 1:45.62, while the 400 freestyle team of Becker, Zeller, Lang, and Macy had a time of 3:43.27.
Lang and Kalina Fuglie were third and fifth in the 200 freestyle in 2:04.12 and 2:05.89 with Thoma in sixth in 2:06.19. Becker was fourth in the 200 IM (2:19.77) with Gronholz the top sprinter for the Storm in the 50 freestyle in fourth place (27.09).
Thoma and Lang were third and sixth in the 100 freestyle, times of 56.84 and 57.13, while Fuglie and Zeller were second and fourth in the 500 freestyle in 5:26.33 and 5:33.01.
Gronholz added a third-place backstroke time of 1:01.05 with Zeller (1:11.76) and Franke (1:14.51) joining Macy in a top-three sweep in the breaststroke race.
Kate Robbins led a trio of divers for Chanhassen in the top six with a score of 175.55. Amara Thomas and Leah Hodgins scored 155.65 and 153.95.
Claire Guthmueller’s near-pool record in the 1-meter diving competition was the exclamation point in a 149-34 win over Bloomington Kennedy for Chanhassen Sept. 12.
Guthmueller totaled 197 points over six dives, just missing the 2018 record of 197.3 from the Storm’s Alyssa Konz. Robbins (177) and Hodgins (168.20) were second and third in the competition.
Chanhassen won all 11 races in the pool, getting a pair of victories from Zeller and Macy.
Zeller scored a win in the 200 individual medley in 2:19.02 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:09.54. Macy, who was announced as a Scholastic All-American, won the 200-yard freestyle (1:58.45) and the 100-yard freestyle (55.67).
Thoma claimed the 50-yard freestyle in 26.36 seconds with Becker hitting the wall first in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:05.25.
Other top finishes came from Fuglie in the 500-yard freestyle (5:27.33) and Gronholz in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.29), a season-best time.
Chanhassen had the top two times in all three relays, including a victory from the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Thoma, Zeller, Santini, and Lang.
WELCOME TO THE LAKE
Having a little fun with the line-up, Minnetonka improved to 3-0 in the Lake Conference, a 97-81 win at St. Michael-Albertville Sept. 12.
Addie Diaz and Maija Kangas tied for first place in the 50-yard freestyle, times of 25.64 seconds, one of eight individual victories for the Skippers.
Ellery Kitt won her first varsity race for Minnetonka, a time of 1:00.18 in the 100-yard butterfly.
Abby Kapeller was a double winner for the Skippers in the 100-yard freestyle (53.55) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.96).
Penelope Helm in the 200-yard freestyle (1:57.81), Audrey Soetanto in the 200 individual medley (2:15.21) and Jojo Jorgenson in the 500-yard freestyle (5:13.35) were other winners for Minnetonka.
Next up is a No. 1 vs No. 2 meet with Edina at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Minnetonka Aquatic Center.