My grandpa fought in the First World War,
in the Argonne Forest, but wait, there’s more;
a horrific battle, with so many lives lost,
there’s just no telling, what Freedom will cost;
Grandpa lived, to fight another day,
but lost a leg, to a German sniper they say;
Grandpa fought bravely, and he did his part,
for the loss of a leg, he earned the Purple Heart;
many, many years later, it would be passed on,
to his Son and his Grandson, and then it was gone;
for the Purple Heart was stolen, though hard to believe,
why you might ask, though hard to conceive;
such a thoughtless act, so cruel and mean,
for 50 years, the Purple Heart wouldn’t be seen;
the Grandson hoped, that one day it would be found,
and that it wasn’t lost forever, under the ground;
a old Vietnam veteran, working one day,
in a landfill, saw a box of Purple, not far away;
he picked it up, and as he looked inside,
he saw what it was, and then he cried;
how could this Purple Heart end up here,
something so treasured, something so dear;
for 15 years, he would try to find,
who owned this medal, it boggled his mind;
surely its owner, wouldn’t have thrown it away,
through Purple Hearts United, he’d find him one day;
And sure enough that day came to pass,
When he was connected, with a pretty, young lass;
deeply involved, in ancestry was she,
and a cousin to the owner, as it turned out to be;
through phone calls and emails, the owner was found,
the Purple Heart was returned, tattered but sound;
its owner elated, his heart filled with glee,
this story is true, because the owner is me.