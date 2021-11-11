Purple Heart medal

The Purple Heart medal awarded to Albert A. Van Bergen for his service in WWI.

My grandpa fought in the First World War,

in the Argonne Forest, but wait, there’s more;

a horrific battle, with so many lives lost,

there’s just no telling, what Freedom will cost;

Grandpa lived, to fight another day,

but lost a leg, to a German sniper they say;

Grandpa fought bravely, and he did his part,

for the loss of a leg, he earned the Purple Heart;

many, many years later, it would be passed on,

to his Son and his Grandson, and then it was gone;

for the Purple Heart was stolen, though hard to believe,

why you might ask, though hard to conceive;

such a thoughtless act, so cruel and mean,

for 50 years, the Purple Heart wouldn’t be seen;

the Grandson hoped, that one day it would be found,

and that it wasn’t lost forever, under the ground;

a old Vietnam veteran, working one day,

in a landfill, saw a box of Purple, not far away;

he picked it up, and as he looked inside,

he saw what it was, and then he cried;

how could this Purple Heart end up here,

something so treasured, something so dear;

for 15 years, he would try to find,

who owned this medal, it boggled his mind;

surely its owner, wouldn’t have thrown it away,

through Purple Hearts United, he’d find him one day;

And sure enough that day came to pass,

When he was connected, with a pretty, young lass;

deeply involved, in ancestry was she,

and a cousin to the owner, as it turned out to be;

through phone calls and emails, the owner was found,

the Purple Heart was returned, tattered but sound;

its owner elated, his heart filled with glee,

this story is true, because the owner is me.

Robert S. Van Bergen served in the U.S. Army, 1/22 Fourth Infantry Division during the Vietnam War, 1970-71. The author wrote this poem following the Aug. 28 publication of “Purple Heart finds way back home.” The story involved the recovery of the Purple Heart awarded to Albert A. Van Bergen, the author’s grandfather. The poem was submitted in commemoration of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

