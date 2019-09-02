Early in the season, it’s more than wins and losses. It’s gains and growth.
On Aug. 29 at second-ranked Lakeville South, the Chaska volleyball team took a big step forward.
The Hawks took the Cougars to the limit, fall in five games, 25-20, 18-25, 25-15, 21-25, and 15-10.
Chaska, 1-3 overall into September, was coming off a three-game loss to Wayzata in the home opener Aug. 27.
Wayzata’s front row featured two six-footers and a left-handed slammer. The Trojans’ height was on display, Elizabeth Helmich (13 kills), Kate Long (nine), Lily Emlong (six), and Sophie Jesewitz (six) led a dominating attack in a 25-18, 25-16, 25-23 win.
Chaska led game one 11-6 before a 15-4 run turned the game in Wayzata’s favor.
Game two was tight as well, tied at 12, the Trojans outscored the Hawks 13-4 for the commending 2-0 lead.
Chaska, at Prior Lake to begin the week Sept. 3, is home versus top-10 Eagan at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5 before heading to Marshall for a two-day tournament Sept. 6 and 7.
ZEWOU SCORES TWICE
Section 2AA boys soccer has belonged to the likes of Minnetonka, Prior Lake and Bloomington Jefferson in recent years.
Could 2019 be Shakopee’s year?
Recent wins over Chanhassen and Chaska, scores of 8-0 and 7-1, suggest so.
John Kroll netted a hat trick as the Sabers improved to 3-0 on Aug. 29. Shakopee has scored 21 goals in three victories.
The Sabers led 3-1 at halftime.
Danny Zewou scored for the second consecutive game for Chaska (1-3) unassisted.
Carson Youngman made eight saves for the Hawks, which hosted Richfield on Tuesday, is home again at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 against top-10 St. Louis Park.
Beaten in consecutive matches to begin the season, Chaska posted its first positive result. Tied at one early in the second half, Chris Campos’ first varsity goal, a rebound at the 8:18 mark, was the eventual winner in a 3-1 decision over Hopkins.
The Campos goal came off a free kick, a set play, the initial shot from Ethan Ducklow on goal.
Ducklow and Zewou also found the back of the net for Chaska.
FRESHMAN ON THE BOARD
Tied at two at halftime, Shakopee recorded its second win over a Section 2AA opponent in three days, a 4-2 decision over Chaska on Aug. 29.
It was the first loss in four matches for the Hawks (2-1-1).
Freshman Maddy Davey netted a goal in her second consecutive match for Chaska. Defenseman Carly Glassberg also scored in the first half for the Hawks.
Chaska started the week with a 1-1 draw with Hopkins on Aug. 27.
Davey found the net for the first time in her career for the Hawks.
Chaska, which played at unbeaten Holy Family Catholic Sept. 3, hosts St. Louis Park at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 at Chaska Middle School West.
COMPETITIVE START
Ireland Altenburg rallied from a set down, securing a match win at third singles by a 3-6, 7-6, 12-10 score in Chaska’s season-opening 4-3 loss to Mound-Westonka Aug. 28.
The Hawks also got wins at second singles and first doubles.
Noelle Slezak dominated in her match, a 6-0, 6-1 win for the senior.
Izzy Lahl and Megan Thibodeau also won their first of the season, a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4 decision.
Underclassmen Mya Schultz and Regan Engeman nearly pulled out a set in a 6-4, 7-6 loss at third doubles.
Chaska lost a 6-1 decision to a strong Orono squad Aug. 30. Altenburg and Lahl teamed up at second doubles for a 7-6, 6-2 win.
The Spartans surrendered just four games in the six other positions.
Chaska hosts Bloomington Jefferson at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.