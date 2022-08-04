The Chaska Police Department, in partnership with Empower Inclusion, is the third in the state of Minnesota to offer a Growth Through Opportunity program.
GTO gives 18- to 21-year-olds who have intellectual or developmental disabilities the opportunity to intern around their city and gain valuable job skills. The inaugural interns, Jordan Moore of Hamburg and Mitchell Scott of Eden Prairie, participated in GTO twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays for eight weeks throughout the summer.
“The goal is for this to be a kind of stepping stone that’s building their resume and giving them some good references, and also helping them understand what they want to do for a job once they’re done,” said Owner and Director of Inclusive Employment at Empower Inclusion Alexandra Oladoyin.
Officer Julie Janke with the Chaska Police Department became interested in the program after hearing about it being done in other local communities. The program got its start in Virginia and there are now a few versions of it across the U.S.
“The whole idea is to give them an experience that they can use,” Janke said. “Instead of graduating at 18, they are in a transition program. So still with school and they basically learn life skills to be able to get a job.”
While many focus on working only directly with local police departments, Chaska’s GTO gives the interns a chance to work with a wide variety of city departments. After presenting the idea in a department meeting, Janke said she had more places interested in participating than weeks that the program was going for.
“Being just in the police department is awesome, it gives them a really in-depth view of the way the police department works,” Oladoyin said. “But in reality, the number of jobs for a person with an intellectual disability within a police department that they could consider after they complete GTO is pretty limited. By opening the scope of what GTO does, it broadens their horizons for trying out different job skills. Afterwards they get great references too.”
So far the two have worked with the Chaska Police Department, Electric Department, Public Works, Town Course, Administration at Chaska City Hall, Chaska Fire Department, Water and Sewer and Chaska Community Center.
While the scope of the program may be large, Intern Jordan Moore joined the GTO program because she wanted to get involved with the police, as it is her dream to work for a department.
Moore’s favorite part of the program has been working with the police and fire departments, so much so that she even said that the Chaska PD is “even better than the Eden Prairie police.”
For Scott, it’s hard to pick a favorite, but he has quite enjoyed working with the police and public works.
“I’ve asked him every day when he comes home, ‘Well, which do you like better, this or this?’ He’ll respond with, ‘I liked them both.’ Or I’ll ask, ‘What was your favorite thing?’ ‘I liked it all,’” said Mitchell’s mother, Gerri Scott.
So really, he’s enjoyed everywhere the two have worked. Scott is uncertain what his future holds, as his “dream job is to be a sports trainer,” but he’s enjoyed the program.
“It’s kind of fun to do a lot of hands-on stuff,” Scott said.
Not only did Scott and Moore gain valuable experience through the program, they have also built a friendship.
“It’s been fun,” Moore said. “We call ourselves ‘partners in crime.’”
For the last week of their program, the week of Aug. 8, the “partners in crime” will be working at Finance/Utility billing/IT at Chaska City Hall. The two will give a recap of their experience at the City Council meeting on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.
Oladoyin wants to continue expanding the program and plans to add several positions to the Growth Through Opportunity staff with the help of a $300,000 grant from the State of Minnesota.
“People with disabilities are such a chronically underestimated population,” Oladoyin said. “Especially if someone has a visible disability, people judge them and make a lot of negative assumptions about their abilities. I think that as this program spreads, people are going to be pleasantly surprised that they’re wrong.”