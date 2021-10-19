The 6th Annual Masquerade Halloween Haiti Fundraiser is on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Victoria's Enki Brewing. The event will include a live band, silent auction, costume contest, and wine raffle (anyone wearing a costume will receive a free drink).
The fundraiser, put on by the Minnesota Team with Overture International, is meant to aid families living in extreme poverty in southern Haiti. Since 2018, the organization has fully funded 15 new homes.
People can buy tickets for $50 or donate at www.overture.international/haiti-halloween.