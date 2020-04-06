Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Legislature recently approved $6.2 million to provide $1,000 emergency grants to Minnesota veterans and their surviving spouses financially affected by COVID-19.
Veterans can apply for a Disaster Relief Grant, administered by the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). Veterans who have experienced a more significant impact may also apply for an MDVA COVID-19 Special Needs Grant.
Carver County veterans should contact their County Veterans Service officer for eligibility requirements and assistance with the grant application process at 952-442-2323 or by email at vso@co.carver.mn.us.
Carver County Veteran Services employees continue to serve veterans, working remotely during the state’s stay home order, available for clients via phone, email, and virtual face-to-face meetings. “We’re open for business,” stated Dan Tengwall, the county’s Veteran Services officer. “We stand ready to assist veterans that need access to this grant money during this difficult time.”
The VSO staff anticipates hearing from veterans currently in the workforce, noting that many veterans qualifying for the grants may be newcomers to the office. Tengwall encourages veterans and surviving spouses to have a copy of their DD214 and other supporting documents on hand for a quick grant process.
More info at www.MinnesotaVeteran.org/COVIDRelief.