Workers continue installing underground utilities and connections at the Highway 41 and Lyman Boulevard (Highway 18) intersection.
Carver County is leading the project to upgrade Lyman Boulevard, and installing three roundabouts from Highway 41 in Chaska to Galpin Boulevard in Chanhassen. Work began this summer and will continue until completed, said Darin Mielke, Carver County deputy engineer.
“This project will ease traffic congestion and address growing safety concerns for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians at the intersections of Lyman Boulevard at Highway 41, Peavey Road, and Norex Drive by removing the existing traffic signal or stop signs and constructing a roundabout at each intersection,” states the county website.
According to Mielke, bids on the road construction and roundabouts along Lyman at Highway 41, Peavey Road and Norex Drive will open Dec. 11. Actual construction will begin in the spring — April or May, Mielke said, depending on the weather.
At that time, Highway 41 will be closed as the first roundabout is constructed. Once it is completed, and Highway 41 is reopened, construction will begin on the Peavey Road roundabout. The remaining Lyman Boulevard road reconstruction will take place throughout the construction period, Mielke said, including construction of the Norex Drive roundabout. There will be two phases of construction, with detours for each one.
The Chanhassen City Council received an update on the Lyman Boulevard project at a recent city workshop session. Although Carver County is the lead on the project, the city of Chanhassen operates one mile of Lyman Boulevard, up to Galpin Boulevard, involved in the project.
“(Chanhassen) was hoping to get bonding money for the city’s portion of the road work,” Mayor Elise Ryan said, “but with the timing, we weren’t able to wait for bonding approval. It’s a $2 million project. We’re hoping to use some Minnesota state aid money.”
HIGHWAY 101
The southern portion of Highway 101 between Pioneer Trail and Flying Cloud Drive/Highway 61 will soon undergo reconstruction, to straighten out the sharp curves on the roadway and address its steep grade. The project will also add a pedestrian bridge above the road, to make the Minnesota River Bluffs Trail safer for pedestrians and cyclists.
A number of different designs for the road reconstruction were considered and all required property acquisition from landowners along the corridor.
In order to continue with the Highway 101 project, efforts have been ongoing in the past year to reach purchase agreements with landowners along that portion of Highway 101, said Bob Lindall, an attorney with Kennedy and Graven, who is representing the city.
Earlier this year, four of the homeowners in the Vogelsberg Trail neighborhood, just off Highway 101, agreed to buyouts. Homeowners were allowed access to their properties until Oct. 31 to salvage materials from their homes.
According to Patrick Lambert, Carver County senior right-of-way agent, of the four acquired homes in the the Vogelsberg Trail neighborhood, two have been purchased and will be moved; one to Lino Lakes, the other to Le Sueur County. Demolition of the two remaining homes will begin Dec. 1.
The Chanhassen City Council voted Tuesday to approve filing an eminent domain petition on Nov. 18 to acquire remaining properties along the final segment of the project. Lindall said that as of Oct. 28, 12 of the 15 remaining property owners have not yet come to agreements.
Clearing trees for the road construction will begin in January and be completed by March 1. Bids will open Dec. 13, and work will begin in spring 2020.
The project will take place over two years. The southern half of Highway 101 will close in 2020 and reopen spring 2021. Work and road closure of the northern half will begin in spring 2021 and reopen in 2022.