Liz Thaves has been documenting the history of Jordan for the past decade in her volunteer work for the Jordan Area Historical Society.
In the last eight years or so, she and a group of women have been recording one aspect of that history: the fate of buildings that have been torn down or renovated as this town of 6,600 people has grown.
Thaves (who also writes some of the content for the Looking Back columns in the Independent) said the group has mostly tracked buildings in the business district but has also recorded the history of many other structures.
“We used to have three flour mills in town. We had a couple of saw mills. We had a lot of gravel pits,” Thaves said. “At one time a railroad spur ran up around Mill Pond.”
She added: “The town has changed. It’s the same but it has changed. There’s a building on Water Street that used to be a Methodist Church and it’s now a house.”
On that note, the town used to have many more churches of various denominations: Presbyterian, Swedish Lutheran, German Lutheran, Methodist and Catholic. One church in Jordan was consolidated with a different church and now resides in Belle Plaine. Some churches were served by traveling ministers, according to Thaves.
A curious groupThaves is a natural fit as a chronicler of Jordan. She’s a longtime resident, and her late husband, Keith Thaves, once served as the publisher and editor of the Independent.
Thaves said she and some of her friends got together through the Jordan History Center and, after a stroll through town, began to wonder, “What was in this building?”
The Hub General Store, on Broadway Street South, is one of those buildings that has seen a lot of change. It’s been a coffee shop, an opera house, a bar, a barber shop, a liquor store, a restaurant, a dance hall, a community theater and a hardware store. Its second story was once a basketball court.
At one point, the building had something called “teen town” on the top floor that had a pool table, games and snack food for teenagers to hang out and socialize.
“It was a lively place in it’s heyday,” Thaves said.
Originally built as a hardware store in the late 1800s by Henry Nicolin, the building’s many twists and turns have become part of Main Street business lore. (History buffs might note that Nicolin’s name has appeared in many recent Looking Back columns).
Some photos of the old churches are on display at the Jordan Public Library and the history group plans to share other photos and information on Facebook.
Interrupted
by pandemic“It’s amazing that businesses used to change buildings quite often,” said Thaves, adding that they would either need more space to accommodate their growth or want greater visibility — something The Hub’s space on the corner of Water Street and Broadway Street South provides.
At its start, the history group met every week, but then the COVID pandemic stopped everything. Thaves said she hopes the group can start back up again as the pandemic subsides. “It was fun doing it,” she said. “The curiosity and then getting the knowledge. It was fun.”