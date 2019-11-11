Holy Family Catholic, with 12 players back, is off to a 2-0 start in girls hockey with wins over East Ridge (4-1) and Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/Pine City (5-0).
The Fire, in year No. 2 as a solo program, broke open a 1-0 game Nov. 9 with four third-period goals. Taylor Koeppl scored twice with seniors Cecily Cronin and Lauren Hickey also getting on the scoresheet.
Holy Family Catholic was credited with 62 shots on net.
Freshman Sedona Blair, the full-time starter for the Fire now with Alex Pellicci on the Fire boys team, posted the shutout with 22 saves.
In the season opener, Holy Family Catholic produced three goals in the first 11:45, tallies from Koeppl, senior Sydney Paulsen and Hickey. Cronin added a second-period goal from senior Caitlin Rock to complete the scoring.
Blair made 22 saves on 23 shots in the victory. Holy Family Catholic has just five upperclassmen in the program.
The next home game is Thursday, Nov. 21 in Victoria against Shakopee.