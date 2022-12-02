Whether it's spread over bread with peanut butter or on toast or, better yet, on top of glazed donut, homemade jam can make the holidays a little sweeter.
Food is always around during the holiday season, so why not make one of our choices a little healthier, but also tasty.
This homemade jam is made with fresh fruit and chia seeds, so no artificial sweeteners. And chia seeds contain those important omega-3 healthy fats.
The recipe is simple.
-Tom Schardin, tschardin@swpub.com
Ingredients
- Any kind of fresh fruit, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries or even blackberries, 2 to 3 cups worth
- For strawberries, one-half teaspoon of vanilla extract
- For blueberries or blackberries, teaspoon of lemon zest
- For raspberries, a teaspoon of honey
- A Tablespoon of chia seeds for all
Instructions
- Put fruit in a saucepan and cook on low to medium, while mashing down the fruit
- Once fruit is mashed down or soft, add the chia seeds and and your side ingredient, then stir
- Mixture should come to a boil, which takes about 10-15 minutes
- Get a heatproof jar and add the jam into it to cool