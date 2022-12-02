Homemade Jam

Homemade jam can be spread over just about anything over the holidays.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

Whether it's spread over bread with peanut butter or on toast or, better yet, on top of glazed donut, homemade jam can make the holidays a little sweeter.

Food is always around during the holiday season, so why not make one of our choices a little healthier, but also tasty.

This homemade jam is made with fresh fruit and chia seeds, so no artificial sweeteners. And chia seeds contain those important omega-3 healthy fats.

The recipe is simple.

-Tom Schardin, tschardin@swpub.com

Ingredients

  • Any kind of fresh fruit, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries or even blackberries, 2 to 3 cups worth
  • For strawberries, one-half teaspoon of vanilla extract
  • For blueberries or blackberries, teaspoon of lemon zest
  • For raspberries, a teaspoon of honey
  • A Tablespoon of chia seeds for all

Instructions

  • Put fruit in a saucepan and cook on low to medium, while mashing down the fruit
  • Once fruit is mashed down or soft, add the chia seeds and and your side ingredient, then stir
  • Mixture should come to a boil, which takes about 10-15 minutes
  • Get a heatproof jar and add the jam into it to cool

Tags

Events