In 1973, Hope Lutheran Church was a new congregation that met every Sunday at what was then Jordan High School. Fifty years later, on Sunday, Sept. 10, the church celebrated its 50th year in existence.
After a service to kick off the celebration, people of all ages joined together to share memories and recall the hard work put into a church that many people call a second home.
It’s been a long but cherished road. The church eventually left the school (now Jordan Middle School) and constructed its own building, which itself has changed over the decades. Its original sanctuary, for instance, is now a fellowship hall where the congregation can enjoy meals and host events.
The new sanctuary has stained-glass windows built by Howard Senske, one of the church founders.
Longstanding member Barb Tieben had this to say about how far the church has come: “All of us came from miles away or from different churches. We were looking for the place that would feed our souls and offer opportunities for service and community more than where we were before.”
It’s a common theme in the congregation — so much so that a new band has been formed called “Finding Hope.” The band treated attendants of the 50th anniversary with modern and uplifting music.
Food was served at 11 a.m. and kids played in bounce houses.
Kelly Lorenz, a church member since 2008, said “the feeling of being included keeps everyone coming back. It’s easy to make friends and become a family.”
According Char Senske, one of the church founders: “This has been a big family since the beginning.”
The Rev. Matt Cordes, who started last week, and his wife, Von, said they were excited to be a part of the family and already felt welcomed.
The church has more plans for growth, including more service opportunities for youth and a children’s choir.