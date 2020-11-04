Two words might best describe the voting process during this year’s general election.
COVID pandemic or long lines are possible contenders, but Carver County Elections Supervisor Kendra Olson favors another term, especially for elections workers: “Extremely busy.”
Here’s a look at what made this year’s election so eventful.
REGISTRATION AND ABSENTEES
Olson said a little over 70,000 Carver County residents were registered to vote for this election, compared to around 67,000 in this year’s primaries.
That gradual increase is typical, Olson said, as the county usually sees that registration number rise each year.
What’s out-of-the-ordinary is how many registered voters have filled out a ballot: A little over half, as of Monday.
“We’ve never had anything remotely like this as far as this type of number,” Olson said, noting the high participation.
Olson said the county issued over 36,000 absentee ballots this time around, 4,000 of which hadn’t come back as of early this week.
When the absentee voting period began mid-September, the county had an inkling people would want to vote with mail-in ballots. Olson said Carver County officials saw 20,000 absentee applications practically as soon as people could request them.
Those absentee numbers are striking, considering how many were processed in 2016’s presidential general election.
Olson said 12,000 people voted via absentee ballots then — or 21% of voters — and that was the highest number the county had seen.
WHY THE LONG LINES?
Those who voted in-person at their polling place likely waited in lengthy lines, especially if they voted the Friday, Saturday and Monday before Election Day, Olson said.
The county always sees lots of people voting in person, she said. That’s not new.
In 2018, Carver County handled high voter turnout by putting “as many voting booths as possible” at the polling location, Olson said.
But this year brought new dilemmas. Booths needed to be spaced out and frequently cleaned. People needed to physically distance from one another in line. Counters were disinfected between use, as were glue sticks to avoid sealing ballots with saliva.
“The safety protocols of keeping everyone safe is making the process a little bit longer,” Olson said.
Mary Knutson Rogers of Excelsior arrived at the Carver County Government Center in Chaska to vote just before 11 a.m. last Thursday. She left the polling place at 1:30 p.m.
The voter said she wished she would have gotten an absentee ballot mailed to her, but didn’t realize the lines would be that long.
“I didn’t think it would be such an ordeal. All this time waiting outside — that’s really hard for somebody. I have asthma and arthritis and I’m feeling it,” Knutson Rogers said.
Some at the Government Center last week said they waited anywhere between one and three hours.
“Four years ago, it was easy. It took 20 minutes and (was) no big deal at all,” one voter said, adding that it was worth the wait this year.
STAFF PERSPECTIVE
That long process extended to polling staff, too.
“We are working incredibly long hours,” Olson said.
That means clocking in at 7 a.m. and not leaving until 9:30 or 10 p.m. Even Saturdays and Sundays were filled with work for employees for the past month or so, Olson said.
That increased shift time came from a high demand for absentee ballots, both mail-in and dropping off in-person, along with tasks that come with any election, like training election judges and testing equipment.
“Our big challenge in all these extra hours is not only the volume of absentee voters, but (we) can’t get tasks done until after we’ve finished serving voters,” Olson said.
NOW WHAT?
Mail-in, drop-off, and in-person ballots received no later than Election Day (Nov. 3) will be collected and counted, Olson said.
Depending on a recent Court of Appeals ruling, absentee ballots not received by Nov. 3 may not be counted, even if postmarked by then.
Results released on Election Day are incomplete unofficial results, but are updated daily through the county.
Olson said positions like county commissioner and state senator will be finalized by Friday, Nov. 13. The presidential results could take longer, she said.
With this year’s extraordinary circumstances, Olson said she’s grateful for the patience voters have given the whole process. Most people have been understanding of this year’s complexities and unknowns, she said.
“We look at this as a team effort between Carver County elections staff and the voters to get through this together,” Olson said.