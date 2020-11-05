How Carver County Voted
For more information, visit www.co.carver.mn.us or www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/election-results
Header: Carver Chanhassen Chaska Victoria Carver County Total
U.S. President
Donald Trump (R) 1,459 7,481 7,043 3,633 33,972 1,479,367
Joe Biden (DFL) 1,567 9,364 8,460 3,241 30,736 1,711,752
U.S. Congress District 3
Dean Phillips (DFL) xxx 8,452 7,757 2,849 19,472
Kendall Qualls (R) xxx 8,511 7,737 4,069 21,143
U.S. Congress District 6
Tom Emmer (R) 1,747 xxx xxx xxx 16,588 269,010
Tawnja Zahradka (DFL) 1,307 xxx xxx xxx 7,624 139,640
MN Senate District 47
Julia Coleman (R) 1,592 4,470 7,645 4,081 32,349 32,349
Addie Miller (DFL) 1,462 3,998 7,688 2,770 23,720 23,720
MN House District 47A
Jim Nash (R) 1,698 xxx xxx 2,029 19,261 19,261
Arlan Brinkmeier (DFL) 1,341 xxx xxx 1,179 9,309 9,309
MN House District 47B
Greg Boe (R) xxx 4,364 7,747 2,044 14,160 14,160
Dan Kessler (DFL) xxx 4,108 7,612 1,556 13,282 13,282
MN Senate District 33
David Osmek (R) xxx 4,039 xxx xxx 4,039 31,581
Gretchen Piper (DFL) xxx 4,216 xxx xxx 4,216 26,911
MN House District 33B
Kelly Morrison (DFL) xxx 4,290 xxx xxx 4,290 14,190
Andrew Myers (R) xxx 4,003 xxx xxx 4,003 13,877
Ballots Cast 3,122 17,251 15,905 7,030 66,313 3,256,793*
President vote totals include 100 percent of Minnesota precincts.
* Minnesota estimated turnout
Source: Minnesota Secretary of State website as of Nov. 6, 2020
Results are unofficial until certified by canvassing board