How Carver County Voted

For more information, visit www.co.carver.mn.us or www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/election-results

Header: Carver Chanhassen Chaska Victoria Carver County Total

U.S. President

Donald Trump (R) 1,459 7,481 7,043 3,633 33,972 1,479,367

Joe Biden (DFL) 1,567 9,364 8,460 3,241 30,736 1,711,752

U.S. Congress District 3

Dean Phillips (DFL) xxx 8,452 7,757 2,849 19,472

Kendall Qualls (R) xxx 8,511 7,737 4,069 21,143

U.S. Congress District 6

Tom Emmer (R) 1,747 xxx xxx xxx 16,588 269,010

Tawnja Zahradka (DFL) 1,307 xxx xxx xxx 7,624 139,640

MN Senate District 47

Julia Coleman (R) 1,592 4,470 7,645 4,081 32,349 32,349

Addie Miller (DFL) 1,462 3,998 7,688 2,770 23,720 23,720

MN House District 47A

Jim Nash (R) 1,698 xxx xxx 2,029 19,261 19,261

Arlan Brinkmeier (DFL) 1,341 xxx xxx 1,179  9,309 9,309

MN House District 47B

Greg Boe (R) xxx 4,364 7,747 2,044 14,160 14,160

Dan Kessler (DFL) xxx 4,108 7,612 1,556 13,282 13,282

MN Senate District 33

David Osmek (R) xxx 4,039 xxx xxx  4,039 31,581

Gretchen Piper (DFL) xxx 4,216 xxx xxx 4,216 26,911

MN House District 33B

Kelly Morrison (DFL) xxx 4,290 xxx xxx 4,290 14,190

Andrew Myers (R) xxx 4,003 xxx xxx 4,003 13,877

Ballots Cast 3,122 17,251 15,905 7,030 66,313 3,256,793*

President vote totals include 100 percent of Minnesota precincts.

* Minnesota estimated turnout

Source: Minnesota Secretary of State website as of Nov. 6, 2020

Results are unofficial until certified by canvassing board

Tags

Events

Recommended for you