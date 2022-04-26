There will be an open house to discuss the Highway 212 Benton Township Project from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 at the Cologne Community Center, 1211 Village Pkwy, Cologne.
Carver County, in partnership with Benton Township, the cities of Norwood Young America and Cologne, and MnDOT are working together to identify and implement transportation system improvements to Highway 212, according to a Carver County press release.
The overall objective of the project includes approximately 5-miles of safety and capacity improvements along Highway 212 between Highway 34 on east side of the city of Norwood Young America to Highway 36 on the west side of the city of Cologne.
Project partners are hosting the meeting to share project updates and alignment alternatives for the recommended reconstruction and expansion of Highway 212 from a two-lane undivided to a four-lane divided highway.
To learn more about the project and view materials from the May 3 open house after the event, visit www.co.carver.mn.us.
To share comments or questions, email Deputy County Engineer Darin Mielke, at hwy212project@co.carver.mn.us.