We received word this week of teens doing or earning recognition for good deeds around Savage and Prior Lake, including uniting a neighborhood for a service project and packing supplies for people experiencing homelessness.
Interface showcases youth contributions every other week or so, basically the community bulletin board for this area’s kids and teens to show off what they do and think.
We’ll take submissions of photos or school projects, opinions about your city and world, serious or fun subjects. These don’t have to be long or fill this whole page on their own. The priority is for people under 18 to be the creators and subjects, though parents and other adults can still help out.
If you have something you’d like to submit or know a child or teen who’s interested, please reach Community Editor Dan Holtmeyer at dholtmeyer@swpub.com or 952-345-6376. Thanks, always, for reading and supporting this paper and for sharing your stories.