Editor’s note: Kannon Kalton, a 17-year-old junior at Prior Lake High School, submitted this essay and these photos about his interest in and experience with storm chasing.
The main reason I am so passionate about weather and storm chasing is I’m fascinated by the complex nature of storm structures. When I chase, many times I will just watch and forget to even record anything that is happening. Fear is replaced by fascination. I have watched many times as cumulus clouds grow into supercells, and sometimes the whole cloud spins in what is known vorticity. It’s just crazy how that small cumulus cloud turns into a towering, 60,000-foot-tall monster that produces a tornado.
The things I’ve done to see these storms may seem crazy to some people, driving almost 500 miles in one day just to storm chase while thinking maybe this storm will finally produce a tornado I will see.
In September 2018 I launched my website, weatherkannon.org, which is mostly for winter storm predictions. Then I added my Twitter, @weatherkannon, for severe storm and winter storm predictions.
My severe weather predictions are usually pretty accurate, but my winter weather predictions are what helped me build a strong following throughout my school and with serious weather watchers. I didn’t think it would get much attention, but then it turned out that my winter forecasts that I made after studying various weather models for hours were almost spot-on. That’s when word went around school like a wildfire, and people started telling everyone to go to my website because it was super accurate, and provided more information than the local TV station.
My Twitter feed now has some nationally famous weathermen like The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore following it. That is how the whole WeatherKannon business name came to be, which I am currently trying to trademark once I raise the funds.
On Tuesday, Sept. 24, my fascination turned to what should have been fear. I had been watching the weather tracks and knew it was similar to last year’s pattern that produced a lot of tornadoes. I left school early to head to Albert Lea. I saw a strong cell building that was headed straight for Blooming Prairie.
At Casey’s General Store I watched egg-sized hail falling around me. I noticed a brief spot of rotation forming — a sign that there could be a tornado. It was embedded in the rain. I drove up to it; visibility was 20 feet max in front of the car. As cars were slowing, I was speeding by.
That embedded cell died, but one more came up, spinning quickly. I was almost certain I was about to see a tornado. The wind started blowing super hard. My car started shaking. I heard a loud noise, and my car moved a foot, slightly into the ditch. At the time, I thought I should still chase it, so I kept going all the way to Rochester, where it turned into straight-line winds, downing trees along the way. I pulled into McDonald’s and then it hit me — that was dangerous but thrilling.
Ultimately I hope this helps lead me to have a weather career going through Oklahoma University’s School of Meteorology and becoming a meteorologist for the Storm Prediction Center or the National Weather Service, or maybe even work for Oklahoma’s KFOR 4Warn Storm Team, where you basically get paid to storm chase. Then maybe someday I will be as infamous as Cantore or chaser Reed Timmer. I haven’t even taken trips to Kansas or Oklahoma yet but plan a mega-storm chasing trip in May 2020.