When your schedule includes two matches with Wayzata, two matches with Eden Prairie and Edina, and now two matches with another top-10 program in St. Michael-Albertville, and that’s just in the Lake Conference, it’s hard to fathom any game is bigger than any other.
Minnetonka is coming off a state championship in 2018. They were section runners-up in 2017. They played countless overtime games, scoreless draws. The big picture is what they’re focused on, right?
Maybe so, but first things first, there’s Edina. Oh yes, this one on Thursday, Oct. 3, yeah, it’s important.
“We look at Edina as our biggest competitors and we’re looking at Thursday as our biggest match of the regular season. ... It’s definitely a very big deal for us. We’re preparing all week, watching film on them, doing everything we can to be ready for them. They are really good. Can’t take anything away from them, they can score,” Kayla Mahabadi said.
Minnetonka, in 11 matches, a 10-2-1 record, has allowed nine goals. Five of those came in a loss to Edina Sept. 14. Five of them came after a scoreless first 40 minutes.
Only four other teams have found the net against the Skippers: Chanhassen, Hopkins, Wayzata (who Minnetonka beat in the 2018 state championship) and Buffalo on a penalty kick.
Eight shutouts among the 10 wins.
So, how did Edina score five goals in 40 minutes?
“It started when our outside back Ella Roach got taken out and our co-captains got a red card. That kind of threw us off. Ella got hurt and there was no foul called and that’s when they first scored. Girls were concerned so they stopped playing and they scored. From then on we were basically in our heads. We had injuries, we had cramping from Chloe and me. It wasn’t good. After the third goal, we just couldn’t,” Mahabadi said.
EXPERIENCED BACK LINE
Mahabadi, a Victoria native, grew up in the Tonka United club program. Teammates with Emilia Johnson, both made varsity for the Skippers as freshmen.
Neither has left the starting line-up ever since.
“We’ve grown together. We’ve played together since we were little. We connect well on the field. We know each other so well. It makes it hard to get past us because our chemistry is so good. I don’t think I could play center back as well with everyone else. We’re just so comfortable with each other,” said Mahabadi, who said chemistry is even stronger with this year’s team than last.
Minnetonka returns three starters — Mahabadi, Johnson and Lissa Mizutani — on defense with Olivia Graupmann in her third year in nets. A big reason why the Skippers just don’t allow many goals.
It’s how many goals that group has scored that has been a big difference in finding success once again.
Mizutani leads the team with seven goals. Mahabadi and Johnson are among four Skippers that are third in goals scored with three.
Set pieces off corner kicks — Chloe Loberg is the new Skipper specialist in this department — has been a big piece of Minnetonka’s offense. In a recent win over Wayzata, Loberg set-up three second-half corner kick conversions.
“This season, the last 15 minutes or so of every practice we’re working on corners, set pieces. Figuring out where the ball should be placed, who’s running toward what post, and figuring out runs and stuff. We’ve worked more on corners this year than we’ve ever had. We’re trying to use that to our advantage,” Mahabadi said.
Mahabadi is the last of her soccer family. Brothers Shane and Jake played for Chanhassen High School. Jake reached the Section 2AA final with the Storm in 2017.
Kayla is hoping for another storybook finish like 2018, upsetting No. 1 Eagan in the state semifinals, then beating a Wayzata team that twice has defeated them in the regular season.
But, first, there’s the Hornets at 7 p.m. Thursday. Wins in the last two matches — the finale is Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville — would give the Skippers something they haven’t had in a while.
“We’re trying to close out the season as conference champions, which is something we haven’t done in numerous years,” Mahabadi said.
BIG WEEK
Allowing the first goal in five matches, on a penalty kick, Minnetonka girls soccer rebounded quickly, defeating Buffalo 4-1 on Sept. 28. Minnetonka is 7-2-1 in league play.
Ally Dittrich netted the game’s opening goal in the 25th minute, unassisted, with Catherine Moore finishing a pass from Loberg for the two-goal lead.
Claire Carver and Marli Bertagnoli extended the lead following the Bison goal. Jelena Zbiljic had two assists in the win with Graupmann making one save.
Minnetonka also beat Wayzata 3-0 and Eden Prairie 1-0 on the week. The victory over the Eagles came in overtime, a Mizutani penalty kick score the difference on Sept. 26.
Three second-half corner kick goals, all three assists to Loberg, were the difference against Wayzata Sept. 24.
BIG MATCH THURSDAY
Pedro Ce netted two goals for the second consecutive match as Minnetonka boys soccer defeated Buffalo 7-0 on Sept. 28.
The Skippers secured a second-place finish in the Lake Conference standings with two matches remaining.
Held without a goal for three straight matches after scoring in the first eight matches, Dylan Olson got back on the scoreboard for Minnetonka with two tallies.
Jake Dominski added a goal and assist for the Skippers, which led 5-0 at halftime. Pierce Zabilla and Christian McCullough also scored for Minnetonka (10-1-3 overall).
The Skippers host No. 1 Edina, now 14-0, at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Minnetonka was coming off a scoreless draw with Wayzata and a 3-1 win over Eden Prairie on Sept. 24 and 26, respectively, Ce netting his first two goals of the season for the Skippers.