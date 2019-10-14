Catherine Moore was in street clothes Oct. 3 for Minnetonka’s 2-0 upset win of Edina. The sidelines a place where the now Skipper senior captain spent too much of her time in recent years.
Recovered from an ACL injury sustained in game No. 2 of the 2018 girls soccer season — a year in which Minnetonka won a state title — Moore banged up her other knee in a collision with a goalkeeper in the first 2019 meeting with Edina.
Back on the turf Oct. 10 in the Section 2AA semifinals, Moore made the most of her return, scoring twice in a 2-0 win over Chaska.
Both goals came in the second half, the winner in the 55th minute, the insurance goal in the 66th minute.
“It’s definitely exciting. I’m so proud of the team. We’ve been working so hard. We know we can get it. We had sort of a rough patch in the season, but we were able to come out of that and I’m just so confident in us,” Moore said.
A rainy dreary night, despite a 5-0 shots on goal advantage in the first half, Minnetonka found itself tied with Chaska after 40 minutes.
The Hawks, coming off an upset 1-0 win over Shakopee, had the best opportunity of the first half, a free kick from the top of the box that missed high.
Minnetonka kept up the pressure in the second half, Lissa Mizutani dribbling into the box, finding an open Moore with a cross for the 1-0 lead.
A Chloe Loberg corner kick found the head of Moore, her fifth goal of the season.
“Coming off this injury it means a lot to me. Everyone’s putting in the work,” Moore said.
Minnetonka has nine seniors on the roster, many who helped the Skippers to section titles in 2016 and 2018, a state title run over Wayzata last season.
“Some of us have been playing together for 10 years. It definitely helps the off-the-field chemistry. It’s so awesome, it’s so much fun. We’re all such good friends. That’s one of my favorite parts of the season. Everyone supports each other. When it’s soccer season, we all come together,” Moore said.
For Moore and Minnetonka, this season has always been one about defense. A total of nine goals allowed in a 14-2-1 record.
Lately, though, the Skippers’ offense has come around, 27 goals scored in a current 8-game win streak.
“I feel like in past years we’ve been defensive-minded. It’s usually one or two-goal games. Now we’re really learning how to get the offensive side, too,” Moore said.
The victory sets up a rubber match between the Section 2AA’s top two seeds, Edina — a 6-1 winner over Eden Prairie — and Minnetonka.
The Hornets and Skippers played in a Section 2AA championship doubleheader Oct. 14 at Chanhassen High School. Results were not available at press time.
Visit the Lakeshore Weekly News website for an update on the Skippers.
The Minnetonka boys team won 2-0 at Shakopee in the semifinals to earn a third contest with Edina. The Skippers lost 3-2 twice to the Hornets.
TRUE TEAM EFFORT
The 100-yard butterfly Minnetonka team record stood for all of nine days.
Abby Kapeller, who swam a time of 55.48 in an Oct. 3 meet against Wayzata, was 1 second faster at the Section 2AA True Team Meet Oct. 12 at Hidden Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake.
Her time of 54.45 seconds set both a varsity record and pool record. A pool once U.S. swimmer Regan Smith and two-time state champion Zoe Avestruz went stroke for stroke in a section championship swim.
A four-team roster, Minnetonka edged Eden Prairie 776-647. Prior Lake (440) and Shakopee (175) were third and fourth.
The Skippers won nine of 11 swimming races, claiming the top three positions four times including the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Penelope Helm (52.96), Addie Diaz (53.44) and Tori Sigfrid (54.25) swept the 100-yard freestyle with Maija Kangas (1:53.74), Audrey Soetanto (1:57.88) and Ashley Frankwitz (1:58.23) posting the three fastest 200-yard freestyle times.
Kangas added a second win in the 500-yard freestyle (5:02.80) followed by Erica Weeks (5:20.16) in third place.
Kapeller was joined by Frankwitz (58.85) and Ellery Kitt (59.07) in first through third in the butterfly event.
Jojo Jorgenson was the race winner in the 200 individual medley (2:06.59) followed by Penelope Helm (2:10.34) with Jorgenson first to the wall in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:05.87.
Other top-three finishes came from Diaz in the 100-yard backstroke (59.71) and Ellie Muench in the 50-yard freestyle (25.09).
Minnetonka competes in the True Team State event at the University of Minnesota Oct. 19.
TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS
Just days away from seeding the wide open Section 2AAA Volleyball Tournament, Minnetonka made a statement at the 31-team St. Michael-Albertville Midwest Fall Classic.
The Skippers went 5-0 without losing a set, defeating No. 3 Wayzata in the championship match 25-22, 26-24.
Minnetonka, ranked No. 7, has a record of 22-5, tied for the third-most wins in Class AAA.
The Skippers also beat Robbinsdale Armstrong (25-21, 25-16), Elk River (25-17, 25-20), defending Class AA champion North Branch (25-20, 25-20), and ninth-ranked Champlin Park (25-12, 25-20).
It was the third tournament championship title, a record of 15-0 in invitationals in Eden Prairie, Chanhassen and St. Michael-Albertville.