Minneapolis was once again named the most bikeable city in the U.S. This is its second year in a row, according to the list generated by the real estate company Redfin.
This ranking couldn’t have come at a more fitting time. Dec. 7 was Global Fat Bike Day. With Minnesota’s treacherous and long winters, Fat bikes are a great way to navigate through a blanket of snow.
For Paul Ruthenbeck, owner of Paul’s Bicycle Repair Shop in downtown Shakopee, this is nothing new. “I think we just expect it now.” Because of the money and effort invested in bikers, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Minnesota is being recognized, he said.
Since he opened his shop 11 years ago, Ruthenbeck has seen growth in the number of bikers in Scott County. He credits this partly to the city and county’s efforts to improve county roads and take good care of trails. He has also noticed an increase in people bike commuting and biking through the winter season.
Cold temperatures don’t deter Ruthenbeck. “Bikers look at it as any other activity we do outside,” he said. Just because it’s cold outside doesn't mean Minnesotans stay cooped up all season long. Biking is no different. With bikes being made especially for winter conditions, there are many ways to have fun in the cold.
John Oman, the coach of Shakopee Public School’s Mountain Bike Team and winner of the Minnesota High School Cycling League Coach of the Year award, agrees. “If you wear the proper apparel during the cold months, it can be a whole different kind of joy on the bike,” he said.
Whether Oman is biking on a blanket of fresh snow or snowmobile packed trails, He enjoys riding down to 10 degrees Fahrenheit. Oman’s goal for himself is to bike commute from his home in Chaska to his job teaching technology education in the Shakopee Public School District, half of the contract school days.
Hometown bike shops such as Paul’s Bicycle Repair Shop and Michael’s Cycles in Chaska and Prior Lake “are the hubs for cycling in each town,” Oman said. However, he thinks there is still a ways to go before the cycling lifestyle is fully apart of the community. “I regularly am told by people ‘I had no idea we had a mountain bike team in Shakopee,’” Oman said.
The Great Scott Cycling Club is a group that uses Michael’s Cycles in Prior Lake as a meeting spot for rides. Kathi Hall, one of the club’s board members, thinks Scott County is a safe place to ride. “I think it's pretty open and friendly to bicyclists,” she said.
Like Ruthenbeck and Oman, Hall sees bikers riding all winter long, including herself on a fat tire bike. “It’s kind of nutty but, it’s the Minnesota way,” she said.
Best local spots for winter biking:
• Cleary Lake Regional Park
• Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve
• Spring Lake Park Reserve
• Scott West Regional Trail
• Minnesota Valley State Trail
Best spots for winter biking in the greater metro area:
• Theodore Wirth Regional Park in Golden Valley
• Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan