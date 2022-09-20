Jay Johnson has announced his candidacy to represent District 2 on the Carver County Board of Commissioners. According to a press release, the longtime resident of Chanhassen is running to “add more political diversity to the current board.”
Johnson moved to Chanhassen in 1980 and has maintained public involvement since then. He has been a city council member (1987-91), board member of the Chanhassen Athletic Association, president of the Chanhassen/Chaska Soccer Club, Southwest Transit Commissioner and an election judge and actively volunteers for various nonprofits.
“It’s about the people of Carver County, those here today and those here tomorrow,” Johnson said in a press release. “It’s about a life of service and serving others. And lastly, it’s about the experience I bring from my work in both public and private sectors.”
Prior to moving to Chanhassen, he was a radar repairman in the U.S. Army in 1971 and commissioned as an environmental engineer in 1975. Johnson retired as a Lt. Col. in 2001.
More information on Johnson and his campaign can be found at jayforcarvercounty.com.