The Jordan dance team finished in fifth place in its first competition of the season.
Jordan earned 203 out of 500 total points to finish in fifth place at a Minnesota River Conference jazz meet last Tuesday night at Randolph High School. They scored 14 rankings points.
Belle Plaine finished in first in the jazz competition with 342 total points and three ranking points. Randolph was second with 292 and six ranking points. Mayer Lutheran/Watertown-Mayer/Norwood-Young America was third (nine ranking points) followed by Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson in fourth (13).
The Jordan dance team will next compete tonight at a MRC high kick competition at TCU High School.