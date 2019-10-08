The Jordan girls soccer team entered the playoffs with a 5-8-3 record.
They finished the regular season with a 3-2 loss to St. Croix Prep on Saturday and a 2-2 tie with PACT Charter School last Tuesday night.
With that 5-8-3 record, the Jaguars got the No. 10 seed for the Class A, Section 2 playoffs.
They played No. 15 seed Cannon Falls on Tuesday night after this edition of the Jordan Independent went to press. (Check out jordannews.com to find the result of that game.)
Jordan and Cannon Falls played to a 0-0 tie on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Cannon Falls had to play Tri-City United in the first round of the section playoffs on Saturday and won 10-0 to advance to the second round to play Jordan.
The winner of the Jordan vs. Cannon Falls game will advance to the section third round on Thursday and play at No. 7 seeded Mankato East.
The top for seeds in the Section 2A girls soccer playoffs are No. 1 Mankato West, No. 2 St. Peter, No. 3 Fairmont and No. 4 Waconia.
The section quarterfinals will be played on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the higher seeds home field. The semifinals will be on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and the finals on Thursday, Oct. 17. The championship will be played at New Prague High School.