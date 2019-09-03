The strong start on the tennis courts continued for the Jordan girls tennis team.
The Jaguars won two more matches this past week to improve to 6-1 on the season.
Jordan defeated Le Sueur-Henderson 4-3 on Aug. 27 and followed that up with a dominating 7-0 win against Holy Family last Thursday.
In the win against Holy Family, Jordan won six of the seven matches in straight sets.
The only match to go to three sets came at No. 1 doubles where Jordan’s duo of Morgan Busse and Maddie Jerabek won 5-7, 6-3, 10-7.
Winning in singles for the Jaguars were Emily Henderson (6-0, 6-0), Emily Randolph (6-0, 6-2), Ella Bounds (6-0, 6-1), and Makayla Hanson (6-2, 6-3).
Winning at No. 2 and 3 doubles was Ari Kraus/Kyley Bolster (6-1, 6-1) and Michelle Pekarna/Lydia Cook (6-0, 6-0).
In the close match with Le Sueur-Henderson, the Jaguars earned the winning point at No. 3 doubles. That match was the only match to go to three sets.
With the meet tied at 3-3, Jordan’s doubles team of Pekarna and Cook forced a third set with a 6-3 win in the second set after they lost the first set in a tiebreaker 6-7 (6-8). The third and deciding set was close and it also went into a tiebreaker which Jordan won 9-7 to win the match at No. 3 doubles and the give the Jaguars the victory.
Jordan’s other three wins came at No. 2 singles where Randolph won 6-2, 6-0 and No. 3 singles where Bounds won 6-3, 6-0. and No. 1 doubles where Busse/Jerabek won 6-4, 6-4.