The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Sept. 28:
Suspicious caller: An officer responded to a 911 hang up call around 6:38 p.m. Dispatch advised that a juvenile male could be heard swearing in conversation. The officer was able to locate the boy and brought him home to discuss proper 911 use with his mother. The boy claimed he dialed by mistake. The boy and mother were advised on how to handle the situation in the future.
Sept. 29:
Theft: Officer assisted Holiday in locating a driver around 11:30 a.m. that did not pay for fuel. The driver was located and returned to pay for purchase.
Suspicious vehicle: Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle around 8:39 p.m. The caller reported that a vehicle was parked in a suspicious area behind a liquor store. Officers found an adult male and adult female in the vehicle. The two said they stopped for a nap before continuing their drive after eating dinner nearby. The two were advised of the complaint.
Sept. 30
Welfare check: Officers responded to a welfare check on Triangle Lane around 10 p.m. A business reported an adult female was very intoxicated, appeared confused and appeared to not have any place to go. Officers checked the area and did not locate the woman. Officers spoke to an employee at a nearby liquor store who reported seeing the woman getting picked up in a vehicle and left the area. The woman was not identified.