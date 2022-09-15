The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Sept. 7
Accident: Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Broadway St. S. at Sand Creek. An SUV crashed head on with a semi-truck. Multiple witnesses reported that the SUV swerved into the semi. Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.
Sept. 8
Fraud: An officer spoke to an adult female in regards to a counterfeit $5 bill she was given back as change as at a business on Triangle Ln. She exchanged the bill with the business for a proper $5 bill and wanted to report it.
Sept. 9
Property damage: An officer went to the 100 block of Rustle Rd. for a property damage report. The reporting party house had been egged.
DUI: An officer responded to 2nd St W/Highway 169 for a traffic complaint of a vehicle swerving all over the road. Officers made contact with the driver at 200 block Triangle Ln where he was subsequently arrested for driving while impaired.