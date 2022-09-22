The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Sept. 13:
Car accident: An officer was dispatched at 2:22 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash without injuries in the area of Highway 21/Highway 282.
Sept. 15:
Restraining order: Officers were called at 9:17 a.m. to Syndicate Street, where a woman was found to have violated a harassment restraining order while making phone calls from Scott County Jail to a resident of Jordan. She was to be charged with felony HRO violation.
Bus accident: At 2:56 p.m., an officer responded to Broadway Street and 2nd Street for an accident involving a school bus. The Officer determined that a man driving the school bus failed to yield to oncoming southbound traffic and struck an SUV on the rear passenger door. No injuries were reported.
Car accident: At 5:13 p.m., officers assisted the State Patrol with a two vehicle crash on Highway 169 just south of 2nd Street W. There were no injuries and officers assisted with traffic control and towing a disabled vehicle.
Sept. 16:
Fire: An officer responded at 7:48 a.m. to the 1000 block of Syndicate Street for a fire at a manufacturing business. All employees were able to evacuate without incident. One man was evaluated by Ridgeview Paramedics for possible smoke inhalation and released at the scene. The Jordan Fire Department extinguished the fire.
DWI: At 5:26 p.m., officers responded to a complaint about a vehicle entering Jordan from Carver County. Officers spotted the vehicle on Quaker Avenue near 190th Street and saw it drive over the center line. The female driver was arrested for DWI.
Sept. 17:
DWI: An officer stopped a vehicle at Broadway Street S./Mill Street for speed and arrested a woman for driving while impaired; multiple items of contraband were collected from the vehicle.