The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Sept. 20:
Suspicious activity: An officer stopped a group of juvenile males around midnight who were carrying toilet paper and saran wrap. Officers contacted their parents and escorted them all home.
Sept. 23:
Domestic dispute: An officer spoke with an adult male around 7:30 p.m. at the police department regarding a report of a domestic dispute. He told police that he got into an argument with his girlfriend and that she crashed her vehicle into his multiple times, causing damage.
Sept. 25
Property Damage: An officer responded to a call at 11:11 p.m. for a property damage report. The reporting party reported that their house was covered in toilet paper over the weekend and the suspect had bragged about it on social media. The officer spoke with the juvenile suspect’s mother, who was not aware her daughter had left the house. She said that she would speak to her daughter about it.
Suspicious activity: A male who was walking and stumbling in the yellow painted center median of 2nd St. W. was noticed by an officer at 10:48 p.m. The officer stopped the male as he made it to the sidewalk. According to police, the male was intoxicated and was trying to walk from Jordan to Prior Lake. The officer identified the male and made contact with his girlfriend, who was providing his ride. He was transported to his mother’s house in Prior Lake by Jordan Police and released to his sister’s custody.