Jordan Public Schools will be partnering with the City of Jordan to provide a student resource officer who will split time between the three schools in the district.
The city council and Jordan Public Schools board unanimously passed the contract to create the position. It is designed to enhance safety and security while also strengthening the bond between the city and the school district, officials said.
The Police Department will move one of the parole officers into the SRO position and then function with one less parole office until the position is filled. The SRO will work as a parole officer during the summer, which, according to City Administrator Tom Nikunen, will be beneficial because that officer can cover for any vacations and provide additional help.
“Our Jordan Police Department is pretty incredible. I can say with great confidence they know every square footage of our district in our buildings. And they are extremely responsive. So we’ve always felt like we have a very safe learning environment and safe facilities,” Superintendent Ranae Case Evenson said. “The SRO position, in addition to enhancing security components that provide so much more and we really felt the loss of those healthy relationships that our students were able to build with the SRO.”
Nikunen is also hoping that having a police officer close to the students will help them build a better relationship and understanding of the police department.
The district will work with the department to fill the SRO position. The SRO will move between all three schools. Other than security or law enforcement duties, the SRO will participate in such things as curriculum about the use of chemicals in the elementary school and health and safety reminders during Homecoming. The SRO could also offer open house events to meet with parents and students.
According to Nikunen, in a survey about the strategic plan, returning the SRO position to schools was very important to the community.
The position was eliminated in 2020 because of budgeting restrictions impacted in part by a failed referendum, according to Case Evenson. Because it is so important to the community and school, the district has been attempting to find the funds for the position since then.
The salary for the SRO will be split between the district and the city, based on how the officers time is used. Sixty-five percent of the salary will come from the district while the remaining 35% from the city.