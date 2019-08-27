The Jordan boys soccer team is still looking for its first goal of the season.
But with only two games into the season so far, there’s no need to panic.
The Hubmen were shutout 3-0 by Hutchinson in its season opener and then were shutout by New Prague in its home opener.
Jordan lost 3-0 to Hutchinson last Friday and followed that up with a 5-0 loss to New Prague on Monday at Ames Field.
In the loss to Hutchinson, Jordan had chances to score but couldn’t get one past the goalie, who recorded 17 saves for the Tigers.
Hutchinson led 1-0 at halftime on a goal from Sam Kvale. They added two more goals in the second half to win 3-0.
On Monday, New Prague defeated Jordan 5-0 to drop the Hubmen top 0-2 on the season.
The Hubmen next play on Thursday, Sept. 5 when they travel to Mayer Lutheran High School for a game against Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran.
Its next home game is Saturday, Sept. 7 against Fairmont at 2 p.m.
Jaguars
The Jordan girls soccer team also opened its season in Hutchinson and also didn’t score a goal.
The Jaguars were defeated 1-0 when the Tigers struck for the only goal of the game in the first half when Maddy Seifert got behind the Jaguars defense and scored.
Jordan fired 13 shots on net but couldn’t get one past the Tigers goalie.
The Jaguars next game Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Glencoe-Silver Lake. Its next home game is Tuesday, Sept. 10 against Cristo Rey Jesuit High School.