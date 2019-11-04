The Jordan volleyball season came to an end in the subsection semifinals.
The shorthanded Jaguars lost in straight sets to Southwest Christian last Tuesday night at New Prague High School in the Class 2A, Section 2 north subsection semifinals.
Playing without two of its regular rotation players, Jordan fell 17-25, 21-25, 19-25 to the Stars to have its season end.
Starting setter Makenna Johnson and libero Aysia Kim did not play in the game for the Jaguars.
Southwest Christian would go on to lose to Belle Plaine in five sets in the north subsection title game 25-16, 25-22, 14-25, 23-25, 12-15.
Belle Plaine would defeat Le Sueur-Henderson in straight sets 25-12, 25-18, 28-26 in the Section 2AA championship game on Saturday at Mankato East High School.
The state volleyball tournament will take place this weekend at the Xcel Energy Center.
The Class 2A quarterfinal matchups are No. 1 Stewartville vs. Annandale, No. 4 Watertown-Mayer vs. No. 5 Concordia Academy, No. 2 Marshall vs. Belle Plaine and No. 3 North Branch vs. Peqout Lakes.
Jordan’s season ends with a 13-16 record.